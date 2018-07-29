Siobhán Mary Ann McCarthy (born 6 November 1957 in Dublin) is a television and stage actress. She is married to theatrical sound designer Andrew Bruce, and resides in London with her husband and two children, Kieran and Juliet. [1]. She is perhaps best known for her role as Roisin Connor in ITV1's Prison drama Bad Girls.

Her television credits include Lovejoy, The Big Battalions and Holby City.

McCarthy originated the roles of the Mistress in Evita in 1978 in London's West End, before later returning to the show to play the title role. In between, Siobhan joined the vocal harmony group Wall Street Crash (1980 - 1983) where she performed several times at London's Talk of the Town, at the Casino in Monte Carlo, and in two Royal Variety Performances (1980 and 1982). For full details of her Wall Street Crash career, see www.wallstreet crash.co.uk. She was also the first to play Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! in 1999, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.