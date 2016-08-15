Colin Sell (born 1 December 1948) is a British pianist who has appeared on the radio panel games Whose Line Is It Anyway? and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue. He has become famous mostly for his long service on the latter show, where the opening credits are "At the piano is Colin Sell, and your chairman is Humphrey Lyttelton/Jack Dee", in the manner of the show none of the panelists are credited in the opening credits, but are introduced by the chairman, usually in a sarcastic manner ("the foremost available comedians. I'm sorry. The four most available comedians"). He is frequently the butt of the host's jokes, and cannot reply because as he said in an interview with the BBC "I can't answer back, I don't have a microphone". The jokes usually refer to the alleged poor quality of his piano playing and suggest other roles he takes as part-time jobs to make up for this.

Sell became Head of Music at East 15 Acting School, Essex in 1998, and remained on staff until at least April 2015. Until 1998 he was Head of Music at Rose Bruford College, Sidcup, and was instrumental in the creation of the BA (Hons) Actor-Musician course there. He occasionally provides live musical accompaniment for The Comedy Store Players, a comedy improvisation group based in The Comedy Store, London.