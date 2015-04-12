Thorsten Brötzmann
Thorsten Brötzmann is a German record producer, composer, and arranger. He collaborated with No Angels, Bro'Sis, Christina Stürmer, Monrose, Jeanette, Nina Kraljić, Oonagh, Alexander Klaws, and Modern Talking.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
