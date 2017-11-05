Susana GasparBorn 1981
Susana Gaspar
1981
Susana Gaspar Biography
Susana Gaspar (born 1981) is a Portuguese operatic soprano.
Gaspar studied at the Lisbon Music Conservatory, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where she graduated with a MMus degree, and at the National Opera Studio.
In 2011, Gaspar made her debut with The Royal Opera as Barbarina in Le nozze di Figaro.
Susana Gaspar Tracks
Die Fruhen Graber, Op. 9 no. 4
Fanny Mendelssohn
Die Fruhen Graber, Op. 9 no. 4
Die Fruhen Graber, Op. 9 no. 4
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
4 Sep 2016
4
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
