Zygmunt KrauzeBorn 19 September 1938
Zygmunt Krauze
1938-09-19
Zygmunt Krauze Biography (Wikipedia)
Zygmunt Krauze (born September 19, 1938) is a Polish composer of contemporary classical music, educator and pianist.
Zygmunt Krauze Tracks
selected Preludes from the Op.28 set
Frédéric Chopin
selected Preludes from the Op.28 set
selected Preludes from the Op.28 set
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Fête galante et pastorale
Music Workshop, Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra, Jacek Rogala & Zygmunt Krauze
Fête galante et pastorale
Fête galante et pastorale
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
