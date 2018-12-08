The Black CrowesFormed 1989. Disbanded 2015
The Black Crowes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Crowes were an American rock band formed in 1989. Their discography includes eight studio albums, four live albums and several charting singles. The band was signed to Def American Recordings in 1989 by producer George Drakoulias and released its debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, the following year. The follow-up, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, reached the top of the Billboard 200 in 1992. After a hiatus between 2002 and 2005, the band regrouped and toured for several years before releasing Warpaint in 2008, which hit number 5 on the Billboard chart. After the release of a greatest hits/acoustic double album Croweology in August 2010, the band started a 20th anniversary tour that was followed by a second hiatus. After a final tour in 2013, the band finally announced its break-up in 2015.
The band sold more than 30 million albums, and is listed at number 92 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. They were labeled by Melody Maker as "The Most Rock 'n' Roll Rock 'n' Roll Band in the World" and the readers of Rolling Stone voted them 'Best New American Band' in 1990.
Remedy
Hard To Handle
Hotel Illnes
Stare It Cold
She Talks To Angels
Goodbye Daughters Of The Revolution
Sometimes Salvation
Thorn In My Pride
Blackberry
Jealous Again
