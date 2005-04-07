Grigoris BithikotsisBorn 11 December 1922. Died 7 April 2005
Grigoris Bithikotsis
1922-12-11
Grigoris Bithikotsis Biography
Grigoris Bithikotsis (Greek Γρηγόρης Μπιθικώτσης,; December 11, 1922 – April 7, 2005) was a popular Greek folk singer/songwriter with a career spanning five decades.
Sto Periyiali To Krypho
