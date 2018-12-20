Skinny ListerFormed 2009
Skinny Lister
2009
Skinny Lister Biography (Wikipedia)
Skinny Lister are a British folk band formed in London in 2009. Initially performing as a five-piece band until October 2013 when a drummer was added. They are signed to Xtra Mile Recordings, and were previously signed to Sunday Best Records in the UK, SideOneDummy Records in the US, and Uncle Owen Records in Japan.
Skinny Lister Tracks
Christmas Calls
Raise A Wreck
What Can I Say
Reunion
Injuries
Devil In Me
Wanted
Geordie Lad
Six Whiskies
Cathy
Trouble On Oxford Street
40 Pound Wedding
Forty Pound Wedding
Rollin' Over
If the Gaff Don't Let Us Down
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Skinny Lister
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
1
Mar
2019
Skinny Lister, The Wood Burning Savages and Trapper Schoepp
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
2
Mar
2019
Skinny Lister
The 1865, Southampton, UK
6
Mar
2019
Skinny Lister, The Wood Burning Savages and Trapper Schoepp
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
7
Mar
2019
Skinny Lister, The Wood Burning Savages and Trapper Schoepp
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
