Lloyd McCollough1950s/'60s Country / Rockabilly artist. Born 25 June 1935. Died 10 January 1976
Lloyd McCollough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02bfd350-9fff-4325-ae6a-87be13dc2e47
Lloyd McCollough Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Love My Baby
Lloyd McCollough
Gonna Love My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Love My Baby
Last played on
Lloyd McCollough Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist