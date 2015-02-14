Chris HelmeBorn 22 July 1971
Chris Helme
Chris Helme Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher "Chris" Alan Helme (born 22 July 1971 in Howden, Yorkshire) is an English singer-songwriter, formerly the frontman of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Seahorses.
Good To Be In Love
Darkest Days
Pleased
Summer Girl
Long Way Round
