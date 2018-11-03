Mariya TakeuchiBorn 20 March 1955
Mariya Takeuchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02bdc7ec-d102-4698-85e2-789a42d40b9c
Mariya Takeuchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariya Takeuchi (竹内 まりや Takeuchi Mariya, born March 20, 1955) is a Japanese singer and songwriter. She is from Taisha, Shimane, now the city of Izumo. She has had a successful career in Japanese pop music spanning decades, having sold over 16 million records in Japan. Her early work during the late 1970s to 1980s is largely associated with the Japanese city pop genre, along with that of her husband and collaborator Tatsuro Yamashita. Outside of Japan, she is best known for the 1984 song "Plastic Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mariya Takeuchi Tracks
Sort by
Plastic Love
Mariya Takeuchi
Plastic Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plastic Love
Last played on
Mariya Takeuchi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist