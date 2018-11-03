Mariya Takeuchi (竹内 まりや Takeuchi Mariya, born March 20, 1955) is a Japanese singer and songwriter. She is from Taisha, Shimane, now the city of Izumo. She has had a successful career in Japanese pop music spanning decades, having sold over 16 million records in Japan. Her early work during the late 1970s to 1980s is largely associated with the Japanese city pop genre, along with that of her husband and collaborator Tatsuro Yamashita. Outside of Japan, she is best known for the 1984 song "Plastic Love".