The 101ersFormed 1974. Disbanded 1976
The 101ers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02bbd1b3-7b02-4589-93de-ec08ad85b2b5
The 101ers Biography (Wikipedia)
The 101ers were a pub rock band from the 1970s playing mostly in a rockabilly style, notable as being the band that Joe Strummer left to join The Clash. Formed in London in May 1974, the 101ers made their performing debut on 7 September at the Telegraph pub in Brixton, under the name 'El Huaso and the 101 All Stars'. The name would later be shortened to the '101 All Stars' and finally just the '101ers'. The group played at free festivals such as Stonehenge, and established themselves on the London pub rock circuit prior to the advent of punk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The 101ers Tracks
Sort by
Keys To Your Heart
The 101ers
Keys To Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keys To Your Heart
Last played on
Keys To Your Heart
The 101ers
Keys To Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keys To Your Heart
Last played on
Lonely Mothers Son
The 101ers
Lonely Mothers Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Mothers Son
Last played on
Shake Your Hips
The 101ers
Shake Your Hips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake Your Hips
Last played on
Surf City
The 101ers
Surf City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surf City
Last played on
KEYS TO YOUR HEART
Strummer, N/A & The 101ers
KEYS TO YOUR HEART
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
KEYS TO YOUR HEART
Composer
Last played on
Letsagetabitrockin'
The 101ers
Letsagetabitrockin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letsagetabitrockin'
Last played on
Silent Telephone
The 101ers
Silent Telephone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Telephone
Last played on
Steamgauge 99
The 101ers
Steamgauge 99
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steamgauge 99
Last played on
Back to artist