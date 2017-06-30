Huang RuoBorn 1976
Huang Ruo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02b31d52-231f-4d94-a4f2-540430808f42
Huang Ruo Biography (Wikipedia)
Huang Ruo (黃若, Hainan 1976) is a Chinese-born American composer, pianist and vocalist who now lives in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huang Ruo Tracks
Sort by
Bee Installation
Huang Ruo
Bee Installation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bee Installation
Last played on
Inscribed (Extract)
Huang Ruo
Inscribed (Extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inscribed (Extract)
Last played on
Without Words
Huang Ruo
Without Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyr6.jpglink
Without Words
Last played on
Huang Ruo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist