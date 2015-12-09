William TellBorn 7 February 1980
William Tell
1980-02-07
William Tell Biography (Wikipedia)
William John Tell is the former rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the piano rock band Something Corporate. After leaving the band in 2004 for a solo career, William Tell was signed as a New Door Records solo artist. His first solo record, You Can Hold Me Down was released on March 13, 2007. Tell earned a law degree from USC Gould School of Law in 2014.
