Wendell Marshall (October 24, 1920, St. Louis, Missouri – February 6, 2002, St. Louis) was an American jazz double-bassist.

Marshall was Jimmy Blanton's cousin. He studied at Lincoln University, then served in the Army during World War II. Following his discharge, he performed with Stuff Smith, then relocated to New York City, where he worked with Mercer Ellington. From 1948 to 1955, he was a player with Duke Ellington.

Following his time with Ellington, Marshall joined pit orchestras on Broadway and freelanced with Mary Lou Williams, Art Blakey, Donald Byrd, Milt Jackson, and Hank Jones among others. He retired in 1968.