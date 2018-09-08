Wendell MarshallBorn 24 October 1920. Died 6 February 2002
Wendell Marshall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02aeb577-94dd-4f45-8a7f-5a51bd6d2329
Wendell Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Wendell Marshall (October 24, 1920, St. Louis, Missouri – February 6, 2002, St. Louis) was an American jazz double-bassist.
Marshall was Jimmy Blanton's cousin. He studied at Lincoln University, then served in the Army during World War II. Following his discharge, he performed with Stuff Smith, then relocated to New York City, where he worked with Mercer Ellington. From 1948 to 1955, he was a player with Duke Ellington.
Following his time with Ellington, Marshall joined pit orchestras on Broadway and freelanced with Mary Lou Williams, Art Blakey, Donald Byrd, Milt Jackson, and Hank Jones among others. He retired in 1968.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wendell Marshall Tracks
Sort by
You Did It, You Did It!
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It, You Did It!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
You Did It, You Did It!
Last played on
You Did It, You Did It
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It, You Did It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
You Did It, You Did It
Last played on
Lady Be Good
Willis Jackson
Lady Be Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Be Good
Last played on
Lulu's Back In Town
Pee Wee Russell
Lulu's Back In Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lulu's Back In Town
Last played on
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
Yardbird Suite
Mundell Lowe
Yardbird Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvq5.jpglink
Yardbird Suite
Last played on
We Free Kings
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
We Free Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
We Free Kings
Last played on
Lem and Aide
Art Taylor
Lem and Aide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lem and Aide
Last played on
Kinda Dukish
Dave Black, Wendell Marshall & Duke Ellington
Kinda Dukish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinda Dukish
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist