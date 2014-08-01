Moana ManiapotoBorn 22 June 1961
Moana Maniapoto Biography (Wikipedia)
Moana Maree Maniapoto MNZM (born 22 June 1961) is a New Zealand singer, songwriter and documentary maker. Widely considered as one of New Zealand's most successful indigenous acts, her music is described as a fusion of traditional Māori haka, chants and taonga puoro, with contemporary soul, reggae and classical styles. In 2016, Moana was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.
