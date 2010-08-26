Shout Out Out Out OutFormed 2005
Shout Out Out Out Out
2005
Shout Out Out Out Out Biography
Shout Out Out Out Out is a Canadian dance-punk/electro group from Edmonton, Alberta. The band's lineup is unusual in that it includes multiple drummers and bassists, as well as vintage synthesizer equipment.
Guilt Trips Sink Ships (Headman Remix)
