Taeko Kunishima (September 2) is a Japanese jazz pianist, who has released four albums on the UK label 33Jazz. Initially influenced by classical composers, she switched to jazz music after listening to Miles Davis. She incorporates traditional Japanese music into her repertoire, frequently composing for and collaborating with shakuhachi (Japanese flute) and shamisen (Japanese three-stringed lute) .
