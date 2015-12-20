Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan (born 23 September 1991), popularly known by her previous stage name Cynthia Morgan, now Madrina, is a Nigerian born songwriter and singer. Her music is a fusion of pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap. She shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled "Don't Break My Heart" and "Lead Me On", which received massive airplay and positive reviews from critics. Cynthia made her acting debut in a 2016 Nollywood movie "The Wrong Number" Directed by Saint Joseph ovensehi, and Ay's comedy movie A trip to Jamaica.