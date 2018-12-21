Mayer HawthorneBorn 2 February 1979
Mayer Hawthorne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swxbd.jpg
1979-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/029fbb43-ea37-47a0-8c68-803d69abfa5e
Mayer Hawthorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Mayer Cohen (born February 2, 1979), better known by his stage name Mayer Hawthorne, is a Grammy-nominated American singer, producer, songwriter, arranger, audio engineer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, California. Cohen also performs and records in the groups Tuxedo and Jaded Incorporated.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mayer Hawthorne Tracks
Sort by
Love In Motion (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
SebastiAn
Love In Motion (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcy4.jpglink
Love In Motion (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
Maybe So Maybe No
Mayer Hawthorne
Maybe So Maybe No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Maybe So Maybe No
Last played on
The Ills
Mayer Hawthorne
The Ills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
The Ills
Last played on
The Stars Are Ours
Mayer Hawthorne
The Stars Are Ours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kltzb.jpglink
The Stars Are Ours
Last played on
The Walk
Mayer Hawthorne
The Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
The Walk
Last played on
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33q0.jpglink
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
Paris Groove (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Boston Bun
Paris Groove (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v284.jpglink
Paris Groove (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33q0.jpglink
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33q0.jpglink
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
A New Love
Mayer Hawthorne
A New Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
A New Love
Last played on
Love Like That
Mayer Hawthorne
Love Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Love Like That
Last played on
Get You Back
Mayer Hawthorne
Get You Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Get You Back
Last played on
Get You Back (Live In Session)
Mayer Hawthorne
Get You Back (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Get You Back (Live In Session)
Last played on
Fancy Clothes
Mayer Hawthorne
Fancy Clothes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Fancy Clothes
Last played on
Mayer Hawthorne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist