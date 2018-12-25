Alexander GibsonBorn 11 February 1926. Died 14 January 1995
Alexander Gibson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05704cp.jpg
1926-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/029f1d1b-c61b-4b31-ab72-a8973dcc5624
Alexander Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Alexander Drummond Gibson CBE FRSE FRSAMD Hon RAM FRCM RSA FRSA (11 February 1926 – 14 January 1995) was a Scottish conductor and opera intendant. He was also well known for his service to the BBC and his achievements during his reign as the longest serving principal conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in which the orchestra was awarded its Royal Patronage
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Gibson Tracks
Sort by
The Wreckers (Overture)
Ethel Smyth, Alexander Gibson & Royal Scottish National Orchestra
The Wreckers (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
The Wreckers (Overture)
Composer
Last played on
Danse Macabre, Op.40
Alexander Gibson
Danse Macabre, Op.40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05704cp.jpglink
Danse Macabre, Op.40
Last played on
La Boutique fantasque (Overture)
Ottorino Respighi
La Boutique fantasque (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
La Boutique fantasque (Overture)
Last played on
Matinees Musicales and Soirees Musicales - after Rossini
Benjamin Britten
Matinees Musicales and Soirees Musicales - after Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Matinees Musicales and Soirees Musicales - after Rossini
Last played on
Land of the Mountain and the Flood
Hamish MacCunn
Land of the Mountain and the Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Land of the Mountain and the Flood
Last played on
La Cenerentola: 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola: 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
Last played on
Concerto for orchestra
Thea Musgrave
Concerto for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
Concerto for orchestra
Last played on
Rob Roy Overture
Hector Berlioz
Rob Roy Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Rob Roy Overture
Last played on
Finlandia, Op 26
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia, Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia, Op 26
Last played on
Una voce poco far (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Una voce poco far (The Barber of Seville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Una voce poco far (The Barber of Seville)
Last played on
La Cenerentola: Act 2, Finale. 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Act 2, Finale. 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola: Act 2, Finale. 'Nacqui all'affanno ... Non piu mesta'
Last played on
Amazing Grace
Trad.
Amazing Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05704cp.jpglink
Amazing Grace
Music Arranger
Last played on
Welsh Rhapsody
Edward German
Welsh Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br199.jpglink
Welsh Rhapsody
Last played on
Helios Overture
Carl Nielsen
Helios Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Helios Overture
Last played on
Danse macabre, Op 40
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse macabre, Op 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Danse macabre, Op 40
Last played on
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
Hamish MacCunn
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
Last played on
The Crown Of India - Suite Op.66
Edward Elgar
The Crown Of India - Suite Op.66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Crown Of India - Suite Op.66
Last played on
The Wreckers – Overture
Dame Ethel Smyth
The Wreckers – Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
The Wreckers – Overture
Last played on
Soirees Musicales (after Rossini)
Benjamin Britten
Soirees Musicales (after Rossini)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Soirees Musicales (after Rossini)
Last played on
Music for the Royal Fireworks, La Rejouissance
George Frideric Handel
Music for the Royal Fireworks, La Rejouissance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Music for the Royal Fireworks, La Rejouissance
Last played on
Hebrides Overture Op 26, Fingals Cave
Felix Mendelssohn
Hebrides Overture Op 26, Fingals Cave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hebrides Overture Op 26, Fingals Cave
Last played on
Rigaudon from Water Music Suite No.3
Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Rigaudon from Water Music Suite No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5qh.jpglink
Rigaudon from Water Music Suite No.3
Last played on
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (feat. Alexander Gibson)
George Frideric Handel
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (feat. Alexander Gibson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (feat. Alexander Gibson)
Last played on
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Alexander Gibson
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05704cp.jpglink
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alexander Gibson
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-17T21:44:46
17
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1984-07-31T21:44:46
31
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-01T21:44:46
1
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e22rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-03T21:44:46
3
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-28T21:44:46
28
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist