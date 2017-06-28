tHe pEneLOpe[s]
The Penelopes (or The pEneLOpe[s]) are an indie pop/electronic band from Paris, consists of Axel Basquiat and Vincent T. They have recently relocated to London. Though the band is a duo (Axel being the composer, singer and bass player while Vincent on production, engineering and keyboards), they have additional musicians on bass and drums for live performances. The Penelopes are also remixers, producers, and DJ.
