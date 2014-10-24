Jarle Bernhoft (born on 21 June 1976), known professionally as Bernhoft (often stylized as Bern/hoft), is a Norwegian singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and lyricist. Bernhoft is from Nittedal in Norway. He lived in New York City from 2014 until the summer of 2015 but has since moved back to Oslo. His best known songs are "Streetlights", "Shout" (a Tears for Fears cover), "Choices", "C'mon Talk" and "Stay With Me". He has also been in a number of bands, notably Explicit Lyrics and Span.

In June 2014 he appeared for the first time at the Glastonbury Festival and was featured by BBC One in a special performance of his song "Wind You Up."

In December 2014, it was announced that his album Islander was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for the 2015 Grammy Awards ceremony, held on 8 February 2015. His nomination is remarkable, as he was the first non-American artist to have been nominated in the 20 year-history of this US-dominated category. In a response to his nomination, Bernhoft stated that "Grammy has spoken. I make R&B music."