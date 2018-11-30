Olivia RobinsonSoprano
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Last played on
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
Last played on
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY Sir Christemas
Bernard Trafford, BBC Singers, Olivia Robinson & David Hill
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY Sir Christemas
2017 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY Sir Christemas
Composer
Last played on
Sir Christemas
Bernard Trafford, BBC Singers, Olivia Robinson & David Hill
Sir Christemas
Sir Christemas
Composer
Last played on
Song of the High Hills
Frederick Delius
Song of the High Hills
Song of the High Hills
Orchestra
Last played on
All the Ends of the Earth
Judith Weir
All the Ends of the Earth
All the Ends of the Earth
Last played on
Standing as I do before God
Cecilia McDowall
Standing as I do before God
Standing as I do before God
Conductor
Last played on
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
Mass in G minor
Last played on
The Voice of Water
Nigel Charman
The Voice of Water
The Voice of Water
The Desert
Nigel Charman
The Desert
The Desert
Choir
To Sing of Water
Nigel Charman
To Sing of Water
To Sing of Water
The Source of the Spring
Nigel Charman
The Source of the Spring
The Source of the Spring
Choir
Where Water Waits
Nigel Charman
Where Water Waits
Where Water Waits
Choir
The Weeping Babe
Michael Tippett
The Weeping Babe
The Weeping Babe
Last played on
In terra pax Op.39 for sop, bar, chor, strings, harp & cymbals
Gerald Finzi
In terra pax Op.39 for sop, bar, chor, strings, harp & cymbals
In terra pax Op.39 for sop, bar, chor, strings, harp & cymbals
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Westerlings - Four songs and a prayer with seascapes, Op. 73a
Peter Maxwell Davies
Westerlings - Four songs and a prayer with seascapes, Op. 73a
Westerlings - Four songs and a prayer with seascapes, Op. 73a
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
The Voice of the Bard
Olivia Robinson, Christopher Bowen, Lynette Alcántara, BBC Singers, Stephen Charlesworth, Gabriel Jackson & David Hill
The Voice of the Bard
The Voice of the Bard
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
