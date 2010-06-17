Larry VerneBorn 8 February 1934. Died 8 October 2013
1934-02-08
Larry Verne Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Vern Erickson (February 8, 1936 – October 8, 2013) was an American novelty song vocalist.
Mr. Custer
