Michel van der AaDutch composer. Born 10 March 1970
Michel van der Aa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1970-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0292081b-54df-4110-b950-a94af14648a3
Michel van der Aa Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel van der Aa (born 10 March 1970) is a Dutch composer of contemporary classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michel van der Aa Tracks
Sort by
Hysteresis
Michel van der Aa
Hysteresis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mtz9k.jpglink
Hysteresis
Performer
Last played on
Here [enclosed] for chamber orchestra and soundtrack - extract
Michel van der Aa
Here [enclosed] for chamber orchestra and soundtrack - extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here [enclosed] for chamber orchestra and soundtrack - extract
Conductor
Last played on
Imprint (extract)
Michel van der Aa
Imprint (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt1j.jpglink
Imprint (extract)
Last played on
Violin Concerto
Van der Aa, Janine Jansen, Vladimir Jurowski & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh20.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Slipping Out Of Mirrors
Michel van der Aa
Slipping Out Of Mirrors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slipping Out Of Mirrors
Last played on
Michel Van Der Aa
Michel van der Aa
Michel Van Der Aa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michel Van Der Aa
Last played on
Michel van der Aa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist