Buddy Cage (born February 18, 1946) is a Canadian-American pedal steel guitarist, best known as a longtime member of the New Riders of the Purple Sage. In 2001, he married his wife Leslie Cage.

Popular both as a performer and session musician, he has played with many bands and recording artists, including Anne Murray, Bob Dylan, Brewer & Shipley, David Bromberg, and the Zen Tricksters.