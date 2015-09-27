Buddy CageBorn 18 February 1946
Buddy Cage
1946-02-18
Buddy Cage Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Cage (born February 18, 1946) is a Canadian-American pedal steel guitarist, best known as a longtime member of the New Riders of the Purple Sage. In 2001, he married his wife Leslie Cage.
Popular both as a performer and session musician, he has played with many bands and recording artists, including Anne Murray, Bob Dylan, Brewer & Shipley, David Bromberg, and the Zen Tricksters.
