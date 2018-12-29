Laura Kidd, better known as She Makes War, is a singer-songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist. Her fourth album, Brace For Impact, was released in October 2018. She has released three previous albums Disarm (2010), Little Battles (2012) and Direction Of Travel (2016).

She Makes War's indie rock sound combines grungey riffs with orchestral soundscapes. She's been described as "a modern musical Boudica", and as "The emotional resonance of Elliott Smith colliding with the barbed vigour of Sleater-Kinney" (Gigwise). Her music has been influenced by early Echo & The Bunnymen as well as Belly, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, Blur, Elastica and Suede, Bikini Kill, Nirvana, Hanne Hukkelberg, Cat Power, Carina Round, Radiohead and My Brightest Diamond.

She has been critically acclaimed by BBC6 Music's Steve Lamacq, Marc Riley, Chris Hawkins, Lauren Laverne and Tom Robinson, Radio X's John Kennedy and Kerrang!'s Alex Baker plus The Independent, The Sun, The Line of Best Fit, Gigwise, and Songwriting Magazine among others.