Herbert Lee "Peanuts" Holland (February 9, 1910 – February 7, 1979) was an American jazz trumpeter best known for his contributions in swing jazz. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia and died in Stockholm, Sweden.

Holland learned to play trumpet at the Jenkins Orphanage. He played and recorded with Alphonse Trent's band between 1928 and 1933, and played with Al Sears (1932), the Jeter-Pillars Orchestra, Willie Bryant, Jimmie Lunceford, and Lil Armstrong's band (1935–36). He also occasionally led his own band.

In 1939, Holland moved to New York City, playing in big bands led by Coleman Hawkins and Fletcher Henderson. From 1941 to 1946, he played with Charlie Barnet. He and Don Redman toured Europe in 1946, and during this tour Holland elected to remain there, living in Paris and Sweden. He recorded there until 1960, releasing some 46 records for European labels.