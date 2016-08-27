Magic Car are a British Americana / Folk Rock band formed in 1994 by the actor Phil Smeeton (songwriter and guitarist) and Hazel Atkinson (vocalist). They signed to the independent record label Tiny Dog Records in 1999 and have released four albums - Yellow Main Sequence (2001), Family Matters (2005), and European Punks (2002), a joint album with Scott 4. A fourth, Meteorites was released in 2016.