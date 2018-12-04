Johann Adam ReinckenBorn 1643. Died 24 November 1722
1643
Johann Adam Reincken (also Jan Adams, Jean Adam, Reinken, Reinkinck, Reincke, Reinicke, Reinike; baptized 10 December 1643 – 24 November 1722) was a Dutch/German organist and composer. He was one of the most important German composers of the 17th century, a friend of Dieterich Buxtehude and a major influence on Johann Sebastian Bach; however, very few of his works survive to this day.
Fuga in G minor
Hollandische Nachtigal
Toccata in A
Fuga in G minor
