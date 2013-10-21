The Del-Lords are an American rock and roll band that formed in New York City in 1982, founded by The Dictators' guitarist Scott Kempner. The band combined elements of 1960s garage rock with country, blues, and folk influences to become one of the initial progenitors of urban-roots-rock. The band members were: Scott Kempner, Manny Caiati, Eric Ambel, and Frank Funaro.