The Del LordsFormed 1982
The Del Lords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0281272b-311a-44d0-9397-77b47bac022d
The Del Lords Biography (Wikipedia)
The Del-Lords are an American rock and roll band that formed in New York City in 1982, founded by The Dictators' guitarist Scott Kempner. The band combined elements of 1960s garage rock with country, blues, and folk influences to become one of the initial progenitors of urban-roots-rock. The band members were: Scott Kempner, Manny Caiati, Eric Ambel, and Frank Funaro.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Del Lords Tracks
Sort by
Cheyenne
The Del Lords
Cheyenne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheyenne
Last played on
The Del Lords Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist