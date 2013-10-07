Little Willie JacksonBorn 1912. Died 1998
Willie E. Jackson Jr. (September 9, 1912 – February 13, 2001), known as Little Willie Jackson, was an American jazz and rhythm and blues saxophonist, bandleader and occasional vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
