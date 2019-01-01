Fred BongustoBorn 6 April 1935
Fred Bongusto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/027f5b4c-3a87-4480-96c5-38e4a4b56d9c
Fred Bongusto Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfredo Bongusto (born 6 April 1935 in Campobasso), known by his stage name Fred Bongusto, is an Italian light music singer and songwriter who was very popular in the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Bongusto Tracks
Sort by
Fred Bongusto Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist