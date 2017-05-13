Bill DouglassAmerican jazz drummer. Born 28 February 1923. Died 19 December 1994
Bill Douglass
1923-02-28
Bill Douglass Biography (Wikipedia)
William Douglass (1923 – December 19, 1994) was an American jazz drummer born in Sherman, Texas. Douglass relocated to Los Angeles when he was six months old, becoming in his adulthood a popular Los Angeles musician who worked shows and sessions. Douglass provided drums for notable instrumentalists such as Benny Goodman and Ben Webster, as well as providing backing for vocalists such as Lena Horne and June Christy. He was also known for his work in the American Federation of Musicians, where he was an active proponent of desegregation. He held offices in local unions both before and after their racial integration.
Bill Douglass Tracks
My One And Only Love
Ben Webster
My One And Only Love
My One And Only Love
Last played on
Gone With The Wind
Ben Webster Art Tatum Quartet, Art Tatum and Ben Webster, Bill Douglass, Art Tatum, Ben Webster & Red Callender
Gone With The Wind
Gone With The Wind
Composer
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Ben Webster, Red Callender, Art Tatum, Art Tatum and Ben Webster & Bill Douglass
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Composer
Last played on
