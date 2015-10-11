Dave Bainbridge
Dave Bainbridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Bainbridge is an English keyboard player and guitarist who with Dave Fitzgerald co-founded the Christian progressive and Celtic folk themed band Iona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christ Whose Glory Fills The Skies
Dave Bainbridge
Christ Whose Glory Fills The Skies
Christ Whose Glory Fills The Skies
Octet
Otto Willberg, Kathryn Williams, Dave Bainbridge, Jack Stone, Aaron Breeze, Laurence Crane, Jack Bailey, Marcus Norman, RNCM New Ensemble, Emily Mowbray & Jack Sheen
Octet
Octet
Meeting Point
Kathryn Williams
Meeting Point
Meeting Point
Dear Dope
Kathryn Williams
Dear Dope
Dear Dope
Ticcatoccatina
Tom Harrold, Ben Parker, Chun So, Daniel Porter, Daria Bisuik, Dave Bainbridge, David Gibson, Graham Procter, Greta-Nike Gasser & Ho Kwong
Ticcatoccatina
Ticcatoccatina
Lindisfarne (feat. Dave Bainbridge & Joanne Hogg)
Iona
Lindisfarne (feat. Dave Bainbridge & Joanne Hogg)
Lindisfarne (feat. Dave Bainbridge & Joanne Hogg)
