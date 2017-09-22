Adam Ben EzraUpright bass virtuoso, composer, multi-instrumentalist. Born 18 December 1982
1982-12-18
Adam Ben Ezra Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Ben Ezra (Hebrew: אדם בן עזרא; born December 18, 1982 in Tel Aviv, Israel) is an Israeli self-taught multi-instrumentalist, composer and educator, known for his Double Bass performances
Adam Ben Ezra Tracks
Can't Stop Running
Can't Stop Running
Can't Stop Running
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
Adam Ben Ezra Links
