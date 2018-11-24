Rahul Dev Burman (27 June 1939 – 4 January 1994) was an Indian music director who is regarded as one of the most influential composers of the Indian film industry. Nicknamed Pancham, he was the only son of the composer Sachin Dev Burman.

From the 1960s to the 1990s, Burman composed musical scores for 331 films. He was mainly active in the Hindi film industry as a composer, and also provided vocals for a few compositions. Burman did major work with Asha Bhosle (his wife) and Kishore Kumar and scored many of the songs that made these singers famous. He also scored many songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He served as an influence to the next generation of Indian music directors, and his songs continue to be popular in India.