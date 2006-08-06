Houari BenchenetBorn 25 May 1960
Houari Benchenet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0278c6a0-288d-43e8-845a-d67a4fafb0c2
Houari Benchenet Biography (Wikipedia)
Houari Benchenet (Arabic: هواري بنشنات), born in Oran on May 25, 1961, is an Algerian raï singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Houari Benchenet Tracks
Sort by
H'bibi Rafagni
Houari Benchenet
H'bibi Rafagni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
H'bibi Rafagni
Last played on
Arsam Wahran
Houari Benchenet
Arsam Wahran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arsam Wahran
Last played on
Houari Benchenet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist