The Russian Futurists
The Russian Futurists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0278475c-f46f-40ed-a503-a6dce59ae0c3
The Russian Futurists Biography (Wikipedia)
The Russian Futurists are a Canadian indie pop band based in Toronto. Their music can be described as lo-fi, indie-electronica fused with a twee-pop temperament. The band started as a solo project of Matthew Adam Hart (born 1978), and later expanded into a band for live performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Russian Futurists Tracks
Sort by
The Science Of The Seasons
The Russian Futurists
The Science Of The Seasons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Science Of The Seasons
Last played on
Science Of The Seasons
The Russian Futurists
Science Of The Seasons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Get Ready To Crumble
The Russian Futurists
Lets Get Ready To Crumble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Russian Futurists Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist