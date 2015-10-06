Erica MoriniBorn 5 January 1904. Died 31 October 1995
Erica Morini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/027844ba-e43b-4137-96f1-b0d8bdcbe113
Erica Morini Biography (Wikipedia)
Erika Morini Siracusano (January 5, 1904 - October 31 or November 1, 1995) was a Jewish Austrian violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erica Morini Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26
Max Bruch
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26
Last played on
Back to artist