Make Do and Mend is an American post-hardcore band from West Hartford, Connecticut, that formed in 2006, who now live in Boston, Massachusetts. They have released 2 EPs on Panic Records, a split with Touché Amoré a full length in 2010 on Panic Records and Paper + Plastick and a full length in 2012 on Rise Records. While technically members of "The Wave", along with La Dispute, Touché Amoré, Pianos Become the Teeth, and Defeater, the band has since clarified that "The Wave" was merely an inside joke between those bands and does not represent a particular movement or subgenre in post-hardcore.