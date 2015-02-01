Make Do and MendMelodic post-hardcore. Formed 2006
Make Do and Mend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4nm.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0270a7d9-848a-41bc-99c0-cd396c970c55
Make Do and Mend Biography (Wikipedia)
Make Do and Mend is an American post-hardcore band from West Hartford, Connecticut, that formed in 2006, who now live in Boston, Massachusetts. They have released 2 EPs on Panic Records, a split with Touché Amoré a full length in 2010 on Panic Records and Paper + Plastick and a full length in 2012 on Rise Records. While technically members of "The Wave", along with La Dispute, Touché Amoré, Pianos Become the Teeth, and Defeater, the band has since clarified that "The Wave" was merely an inside joke between those bands and does not represent a particular movement or subgenre in post-hardcore.
Make Do and Mend Tracks
Don't Be Long
Make Do and Mend
Don't Be Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Don't Be Long
Last played on
Count
Make Do and Mend
Count
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Count
Last played on
Lucky
Make Do and Mend
Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Lucky
Last played on
Blur (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Make Do and Mend
Blur (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Disassemble (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Make Do and Mend
Disassemble (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Firewater (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Make Do and Mend
Firewater (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Lucky (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Make Do and Mend
Lucky (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Home Away From Here
Make Do and Mend
Home Away From Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Home Away From Here
Last played on
Ghostal
Make Do and Mend
Ghostal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwg9f.jpglink
Ghostal
Last played on
Oak Square
Make Do and Mend
Oak Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nm.jpglink
Oak Square
Last played on
