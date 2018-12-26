DJ Paul ElstakDutch hardcore/gabber DJ, often credited as DJ Paul. Born 14 January 1966
DJ Paul Elstak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/026c4d7c-8dfe-46e8-ab14-cf9304d6863d
DJ Paul Elstak Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Roger Elstak (known professionally as DJ Paul Elstak; born 14 January 1966 in The Hague) is a Dutch hardcore/gabber and happy hardcore DJ and record producer. He used to use his full name to create happy hardcore and DJ Paul for hardcore gabber, but when he started Offensive Records in 2001, he started using both names for gabber.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Paul Elstak Tracks
Sort by
All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak Remix)
DJ Paul Elstak
All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br533.jpglink
All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak Remix)
Last played on
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
Last played on
Luv You More (The Partysquad Remix)
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv You More (The Partysquad Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv You More (The Partysquad Remix)
Last played on
Elstak Ready To Pump (DJ Paul's Early Rave Mix)
DJ Paul Elstak
Elstak Ready To Pump (DJ Paul's Early Rave Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More (DJ Paul's Forze Remix)
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv U More (DJ Paul's Forze Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More (DJ Paul's Forze Remix)
Last played on
Rainbow In The Sky (Re-Style & Bass D Remix)
DJ Paul Elstak
Rainbow In The Sky (Re-Style & Bass D Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Beat
DJ Paul Elstak
My Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Beat
Last played on
Luv U More
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv U More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More
Last played on
Don't Leave Me Alone (Hardcore Version)
DJ Paul Elstak
Don't Leave Me Alone (Hardcore Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Leave Me Alone (Hardcore Version)
Last played on
Love You More
DJ Paul Elstak
Love You More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love You More
Last played on
Not An Addict (Accelerator Remix)
DJ Paul Elstak
Not An Addict (Accelerator Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not An Addict (Accelerator Remix)
Last played on
Luv U More (Rotterdam Records) - 1995
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv U More (Rotterdam Records) - 1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More (Rotterdam Records) - 1995
Last played on
Rainbow In The Sky
DJ Paul Elstak
Rainbow In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow In The Sky
Last played on
DJ Paul Elstak Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist