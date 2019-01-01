Dennis LloydBorn 1993
Dennis Lloyd
1993
Dennis Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Nir Tibor (Hebrew: ניר טיבור; born 18 June 1993), known professionally by his stage name Dennis Lloyd, is an Israeli musician, producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. His 2016 single, "Nevermind", has charted in several countries including Germany, Switzerland, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States and was certified platinum in Italy, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland.
Nevermind
