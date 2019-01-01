Nir Tibor (Hebrew: ניר טיבור‎; born 18 June 1993), known professionally by his stage name Dennis Lloyd, is an Israeli musician, producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. His 2016 single, "Nevermind", has charted in several countries including Germany, Switzerland, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States and was certified platinum in Italy, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland.