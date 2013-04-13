Magazine 60Formed 1981. Disbanded 1992
Magazine 60
1981
Magazine 60 Biography (Wikipedia)
Magazine 60 is a French synthpop band founded by music producer, Jean-Luc Drion. Other members are Dominique Régiacorte, Pierre Mastro and Véronique Olivier. The group was best known for the 1984 song, "Don Quichotte," which hit the Top 10 in France and the Top 60 in the United States in 1986.
