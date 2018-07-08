Josep Caballé-DomenechBorn 19 February 1973
Josep Caballé-Domenech
Josep Caballé Domenech (born 1973) is a Spanish musician and conductor. Designated Music Director of the Bogotá Philharmonic (from 2018), General Music Director of the Opera and Staatskapelle Halle-Saale (Germany), and now in his seventh season as Music Director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic (USA), Josep Caballé Domenech enjoys combining his conducting career with a great symphonic and operatic repertoire.
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.1 (Op.11) in E minor
Frédéric Chopin
In Autumn - overture Op.11
Edvard Grieg
Symphony no.2 in D minor 'Fatum'
Johan Halvorsen
Serenade in A major, Op.22
Eugène Ysaÿe
Cello Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 46 (2nd mvt)
Henri Vieuxtemps
Symphony no. 1 (Op.68) in C minor
Johannes Brahms
Variations on a theme by Haydn
Johannes Brahms
