Josep Caballé Domenech (born 1973) is a Spanish musician and conductor. Designated Music Director of the Bogotá Philharmonic (from 2018), General Music Director of the Opera and Staatskapelle Halle-Saale (Germany), and now in his seventh season as Music Director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic (USA), Josep Caballé Domenech enjoys combining his conducting career with a great symphonic and operatic repertoire.