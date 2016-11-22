20sylFrench MC/producer/DJ. Born 17 February 1979
20syl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl28x.jpg
1979-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02628cd8-ca14-4545-a0b4-96020b54692b
20syl Biography
Sylvain Richard (born 17 February 1979), better known by his stage name 20syl (pronounced "vain-seel"), is a French rapper, disc jockey and producer. He is a composer and MC in the group Hocus Pocus, member of beatmaker collective of DJs C2C, one half of the Hip Hop/Electronic duo AllttA and quadruple world champion DMC Team. He published his first EP, Motifs, in 2014, followed by Motifs II in 2015.
During his career, he also produced for artists and groups such as Diam's, Disiz, Kohndo, Slum Village, Fabe, Scred Connexion, Nakk, Sully Sefil, and is involved in projects such as Just Us vol.1 or Original Bombattak.
20syl Tracks
I Don't Wanna Know
The Geek & Vrv
I Don't Wanna Know
I Don't Wanna Know
Fifty Fifty (feat. 20syl)
Pumpkin
Fifty Fifty (feat. 20syl)
Fifty Fifty (feat. 20syl)
Voices (feat. Rita J)
20syl
Voices (feat. Rita J)
Voices (feat. Rita J)
Bet da goom Bown (Boom Bap festival Beat)
20syl
Bet da goom Bown (Boom Bap festival Beat)
Bet da goom Bown (Boom Bap festival Beat)
How I Feel (20syl Remix) x Int'l Players Anthem (feat. OutKast)
PLPS & Underground Kingz
How I Feel (20syl Remix) x Int'l Players Anthem (feat. OutKast)
How I Feel (20syl Remix) x Int'l Players Anthem (feat. OutKast)
Completement (20SYL Remix)
YELLE
Completement (20SYL Remix)
Completement (20SYL Remix)
Sing That S*** (20Syl Juicy Remix)
Kendrick Lamar
Sing That S*** (20Syl Juicy Remix)
Sing That S*** (20Syl Juicy Remix)
