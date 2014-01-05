Gnaw Their Tongues
Gnaw Their Tongues
Gnaw Their Tongues is an experimental musical project started by Dutch multi-instrumentalist and composer Maurice de Jong, otherwise known as Mories. It was founded in 2004 and produced a debut album in 2006 titled Spit at Me and Wreak Havoc on My Flesh. The output of Gnaw Their Tongues is extensive, with over seventy releases being attributed to its name. The name of the project is taken from passage 16:10-11 from the Book of Revelation: "The fifth angel, who poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain, And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds."
The Stench Of Dead Horses On My Breath And The Vile Of Existence In My Hands
Gnaw Their Tongues
