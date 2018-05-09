EmiliaSwedish singer Emilia Rydberg (Mitiku), "Big Big World", "Twist of Fate". Born 5 January 1978
Emilia Rydberg, also known as Emilia Mitiku or more simply Emilia (born 5 January 1978, in Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pop music and soul singer. Her 1998 hit single "Big Big World" reached number one in the music charts in several countries.
Big Big World
Big Big World
Big Big World
