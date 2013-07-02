Fatai Rolling DollarBorn 22 July 1927. Died 12 June 2013
Fatai Rolling Dollar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/025de381-f02a-4d86-8e0f-7d8c269bba73
Fatai Rolling Dollar Biography (Wikipedia)
Prince Olayiwola Fatai Olagunju, known better as Fatai Rolling Dollar (22 July 1927 – 12 June 2013), was a Nigerian musician, described by the BBC as a "nationally celebrated performer." He died on 12 June 2013, at the age of 86, and was praised by past Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fatai Rolling Dollar Tracks
Sort by
Easy Motion Tourist
Fatai Rolling Dollar
Easy Motion Tourist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Motion Tourist
Last played on
Fatai Rolling Dollar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist